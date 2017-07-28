Ravens Sign Indoor Football League QB David Olson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Baltimore Ravens announced they have added a quarterback to their roster…and it’s not Colin Kaepernick.

The team signed former Clemson quarterback David Olson. Olson played for head coach John Harbaugh’s brother Jim at Stanford before transferring to Clemson. He most recently played for the Kansas City Phantoms of the Champions Indoor Football league.

Ravens starting QB Joe Flacco was said to miss a week due to back soreness. After the initial report of Flacco’s injury, speculation of the Ravens signing former 49er’s QB Collin Kaepernick began to rise. Those rumors have since died down since the recovery time for Flacco’s injury has been cut down to about a week of practice, and now with their latest signing, though the Kaepernick move is not entirely ruled out.

Earlier this week, when asked about Kaepernick, Coach John Harbaugh said, “No, I wouldn’t rule it out at all. I mean, he’s a really good football player. I believe he’s a really good person.”

