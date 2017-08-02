Police Release New Age Progression Picture Of Vi Ripken Kidnapper

August 2, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Aberdeen Police Department, Vi Ripken Abduction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Aberdeen Police have released a updated age progression composite sketch of the man suspected of kidnapping Cal Ripken Jr.’s mother, Violet.

Vi Ripken was kidnapped at gunpoint from her home back on July 24, 2012. She was then found tied up in her car nearly 24 hours later.

The Aberdeen Police Department and Baltimore FBI have continued to search for a suspect. Now, police have released the new composite sketch, along with the original sketch from 5 years earlier in hopes of locating a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410)-272-2121.

