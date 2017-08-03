‘SummerTime Bandits’ Getting More Brazen During Bank Robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They’re knocking off banks in Baltimore, one by one. Seven targets in just 17 days.

The FBI says two serial bank robbers, known as the “SummerTime Bandits,” are now upping the danger by pulling guns on tellers as they demand cash.

RELATED: FBI Release Photos Of ‘SummerTime Bandits’

Pass a note, pull a gun, get away with stolen cash.

“One acts as a lookout, while the other actually commits the robbery,” said FBI agent Patrick Dugan.

FBI agents say the so-called “SummerTime Bandits” are now putting unsuspecting customers and tellers in danger as they demand money at gunpoint, leaving a rattled sense of security even in the days that follow.

Wednesday afternoon, they robbed a Bank of America branch on Monument Street.

“You get the sense, when you work here, that this is a safe neighborhood,” said bank customer Jonathan Perry. “And it’s not a safe neighborhood. It’s always disappointing to hear that something bad has happened.”

“I was surprised. I was surprised to hear it,” said bank customer Shirley Barnes.

It’s the seventh robbery in the last 17 days, and it’s not isolated to just one neighborhood, but all around Baltimore, making the two wanted men the target of a federal manhunt.

“Help us get them off the street before someone gets hurt,” Dugan said.

Anyone with information about these robbers is asked to call the Baltimore FBI at (410) 265-8080.

The FBI is offering $5,000 in reward money for any tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.

