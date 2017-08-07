Flash Flood Watch Issued For Central Md. Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore and most of central Maryland will be under a Flash Flood Watch through from 9 a.m. through tonight.

Meg McNamara says one or two to four inches of rain are possible in certain pockets of Maryland, which brings on the potential for flash flooding.

“We also have the potential for some strong to severe storms,” says Meg.

“We could end up seeing some isolated damaging wind gusts across the state,” she says.

Today will be a busy day with storms moving in ahead of a front.

