OPACY Ranks Low In MLB Ballpark Food Safety Rankings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Oriole Park at Camden Yards has been frequently ranked number one when it comes to fan experience, but when it comes to food safety, it’s not even in the top 10.

Thousands of public inspection records gathered from local health departments in the United States and Canada revealed that food safety varies widely across Major League Baseball’s parks.

Sports Illustrated said, “Inspectors uncovered many concerning practices, from nearly 250 total violations at Dodger Stadium to a single concession stand at Tropicana Field that racked up 25 violations alone.”

Representatives from health departments across the country explained that the violations do not mean fans should panic, but they should be wary.

SI also added, “On any given day, violation numbers could be higher or lower at individual concession stands. Since each stadium has dozens of food entities, these numbers offer an assessment of a ballpark overall.”

However, Oriole Park at Camden Yards ranked 26th overall on the list of 30 ballparks.

The park has a league-leading 264 violations from its inspection back in March. The listed “critical violations” were mostly to do with access to hot water at various sinks. The company that runs the concessions at Camden Yards, wrote in a statement that “the water had not been turned on in the building before the inspection and all the issues raised were fixed before opening day.”

Rodent infestation was also observed at multiple stands and classified as non-critical violations.

About eight of the stands’ licenses to serve food had expired dating back to 2015.

Again, don’t let the statements deter you from thinking the Bacon Pork Rind Chipper or the Chicken Tender Chesapeake are unsafe.

