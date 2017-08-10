Garceau: Players Weekend Will Be Fun For The Fans And The Families

Welcome to Beef, Triggonometry and Tommy Two Towel. I like it!

MLB has announced details of Players Weekend; it’s coming August 25 through 27. The promotion includes new look uniforms, hats, and most interesting players will be allowed to wear nicknames instead of their last names on the back of their jerseys.

It’ll be kind of like Vince McMahon’s short lived XFL football when Rod Smart made a name for himself with “He Hate Me” on the back of his jersey. I’m all for it I don’t care if it’s a marketing gimmick, it’ll be fun for the players and the fans.

When you play 162 games over 6 months, I don’t have a problem with having a little uniform fun for three days. I like the fact that the Yankees will actually have names on the back of their jerseys.

Not all the players are in on the fun some will simply wear their same old boring name while others will bust out their inner self. Like Wellington Castillo’s “Beef”, Manny Machado’s “Mr. Miami”, and Ubaldo’s “Big U”. Here’s how the Orioles will look.

Some familiar…

Crush

Beef Some that might be new to you…

Pappo

Mr. Miami

Odachowski#PlayersWeekend Nicknames https://t.co/Ov416p0YMF pic.twitter.com/0KpAiSdDvD — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 9, 2017

I’d make a few changes, Jonathan Schoop would be “Johnny Baseball”, Chris Davis’s “Crush” would be replaced with “The Deputy” and of course Mark Trumbo would get a “Trumboner” on his jersey. Speaking of Chris “Crush” Davis I love it that Oakland’s Kris Davis is going with “Krush,” well done!

Here are some other guys who’ve scored in the name game.

Yankees- Aaron Judge: “All Rise”

Red Sox- Chris Sale: “Stickman” (Nothing to do with his hitting, everything to do with physique)

Mariners- Kyle Seager: “Corey’s Brother”

A’s- Kendall Graveman: “Digger”

A’s- Andrew Triggs: “Triggonometry”

Rays- Tommy Hunter: “Tommy Two Towel”

Cubs- Carl Edwards Jr.: “Carl’s Jr.” (Allowed to wear brand name, burgers anyone?)

Angels- Jesse Chaves: “Flaco” (Big fan of Ravens QB? No actually means skinny in Spanish)

There’s another nice touch to Players Weekend, the right sleeve of each player’s jersey will feature a patch with a blank space for him to write the name of a person or organization that was instrumental to his development.

Commissioner Rob Manfred says “these games will allow the players to thank those who were important in their lives while showcasing their personality in a fun way that fits baseball’s community-driven focus.” MLB has hit a homerun with a fun look August 25 through 27.