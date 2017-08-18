Zach Orr Ends Comeback Attempt After Teams Refuse To Clear Him

WJZ BREAKING: Crews Remove Taney Statue From Maryland State House

BALTIMORE (WJZ0 — Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr announced the end of his comeback attempt.

Orr wrote in an article in The Players’ Tribune titled, “Always A Raven,” that he will be officially retiring. 17 teams would not clear his congenital spine and neck condition.

RELATED: Ravens Have ‘Internal Conflict’ Bringing Zach Orr Back

Orr said, “Today, I’m officially retiring from professional football … again. And I’m even more at peace this time around because the teams have spoken. If there was any way I could come back, I would. Now, I know that’s not possible.”

Orr decided to retire from the NFL for the first time back in January.

