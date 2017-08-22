Gov. Hogan Calls Meeting On ‘Tragic, Disturbing’ Baltimore Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In response to what he calls the “tragic and disturbing” homicide rate in Baltimore, Governor Larry Hogan calls for a meeting of minds.

For the third time this month, a teenager has been gunned down on the streets of Baltimore. On Tuesday, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the Harlem Park neighborhood.

The governor is now calling for a meeting of top city leaders, both in the mayor’s office, and in the criminal justice system, to help combat the “crisis” in Baltimore.

The murder count in Baltimore continues to climb. It now stands at 227 dead.

The violence unfolding midday in northeast Baltimore, where police found a 24-year-old had been fatally shot.

Later, police encountering a 15-year-old who had been shot in west Baltimore.

The teen was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

His violent death was the second in the area, and the third murder of a teen in the city this month.

Tuesday’s bloodshed tragically comes a day after nine people were shot, resulting in one fatality.

“The criminal element is determined, and we’re not giving up, and the community is not giving up, but it has been a tough week for all of us,” said Baltimore PD Detective Nicole Monroe.

Mayor Catherine Pugh also lashing out at the violence.

“My heart bleeds for that family, bleeds for that child, and bleeds for every child and every person who’s been killed in this city. We can do better,” she said.

The mayor recently unveiled her anti -violence plan, which includes free community college for Baltimore high school students.

She’s also met with the governor to discuss more funding and contributions to aide the city.

“He’s working with us, and we’re working with him,” Pugh said.

It now appears the governor is going to take a more hands-on approach.

In a letter obtained by WJZ, Gov. Hogan calls for a meeting of top city leaders to discuss “the tragic and disturbing” murder rate in Baltimore.

One community leader says the loss of life is particularly tragic because he feels the young victims never really got a shot to thrive in neighborhoods that one day, could again be full of potential.

“When jobs come to this community, then the young men have something to do, but they don’t have anything to do, they don’t have an opportunity,” said Albert Wylie. “We as leaders of the community, and of the city, must step up to the plate.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place August 29 at the governor’s Baltimore office.

