Archdiocese Of Baltimore Asks Parishes To Hold Collection For Hurricane Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore is asking all parishes to hold an emergency collection at Masses this weekend to help with the relief efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Multiple Maryland groups have already sent first responders and volunteers to help in the aftermath of Harvey.

“This emergency collection will be used to support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and to provide pastoral and rebuilding support,” Archbishop William E. Lori said in a release.

Multiple deaths have been reported as floodwaters reached the roof lines of single-story homes Monday. People could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area

This request was sent to the pastors of the Archdiocese’s 154 parishes.

