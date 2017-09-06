Flacco On Taking The Field: ‘I’m Going To Be As Confident As Ever’

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall On Caribbean IslandsTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After practice today, quarterback Joe Flacco spoke to the media and said he is feeling “as confident as ever” going into the 2017 season.

After missing weeks of practice with his offensive line, Flacco said, “it’s not ideal but I feel good now.” Flacco had been sidelined for most of training camp due to a back injury.

However, Flacco has nine years of experience in taking the field. He said, “As far as how I approach the game, I’ve played plenty of football games.” He also commented on building chemistry with some of the new players saying, “you just have to go back to the basics.”

He will take the field on Sunday, September 10, in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

