Family Offers $25K Reward For Information On Missing Pregnant Teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a missing Maryland teacher who is four months pregnant is offering a $25,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.
Authorities held a press conference Monday afternoon to update the public on the search for Laura Elizabeth Wallen, and they continue to investigate this case as a missing person.
Wallen’s father and boyfriend also spoke, and announced that they are offering the $25,000 reward for information about her disappearance.
