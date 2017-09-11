Family Offers $25K Reward For Information On Missing Pregnant Teacher

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Now A Tropical Storm, Irma Hits Florida With Wind, FloodingTropics Real-Time Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App  

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a missing Maryland teacher who is four months pregnant is offering a $25,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

 

Authorities held a press conference Monday afternoon to update the public on the search for Laura Elizabeth Wallen, and they continue to investigate this case as a missing person.

Wallen’s father and boyfriend also spoke, and announced that they are offering the $25,000 reward for information about her disappearance.

