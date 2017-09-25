Ravens Fans Burn Gear, Swear Off NFL After Anthem-Kneeling

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans recorded themselves burning their team gear Sunday after Baltimore players were among the first in the league to take a knee during the national anthem following President Donald Trump’s harsh criticism of the practice.

At a Friday rally, the president said that NFL owners should, when dealing with a player kneeling during the anthem, “get that son of a b**** off the field.”

The president doubled down on his initial remarks over the course of the weekend, calling on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to tell players to stand, and saying those who don’t should be fired. Goodell and some team owners criticized his comments in turn.

On Sunday morning, the president commented again, tweeting on the matter.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The Ravens and Jaguars match-up, which was played in London, was the first NFL game to air following the president’s remarks.

Members of both teams took a knee while the “Star-Spangled Banner” was played.

Some players on both teams, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Jaguars owner Shad Khan opted to stand arm-in-arm with those on either side of them as the “Star-Spangled Banner” and Britain’s national anthem, “God Save The Queen,” played.

Ravens and Jaguars players come together in a display of unity before kickoff in London. pic.twitter.com/dy8JDzOBas — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 24, 2017

The negative response from fans came quickly. (WARNING: The videos below contain strong language and may be offensive to some viewers.)

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler was among those who took to Facebook so say that he was getting his team gear “ready for the burn.”

But private citizens also posted videos and images of them burning their jerseys.

Others simply took to Twitter or the team’s Facebook page to say they would no longer support the team.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook