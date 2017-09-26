Howard Co. Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Parents

Filed Under: craig white, Howard County, parents murdered

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Howard County jury has convicted a man of killing his parents.

Thirty-one-year-old Craig White was found guilty on Tuesday of the first-degree murders of his parents, Glenn and Linda White.

Police found the bodies inside their home in Laurel last September.

Throughout the seven-day trial, prosecutors called over three dozen witnesses and presented over 400 pieces of evidence. A hearing tomorrow will determine whether white is *criminally* responsible for the double homicide.

