Howard Co. Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Parents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Howard County jury has convicted a man of killing his parents.
Thirty-one-year-old Craig White was found guilty on Tuesday of the first-degree murders of his parents, Glenn and Linda White.
RELATED: Adult Son Charged With Murder In Deaths Of His Parents In Laurel
Police found the bodies inside their home in Laurel last September.
Throughout the seven-day trial, prosecutors called over three dozen witnesses and presented over 400 pieces of evidence. A hearing tomorrow will determine whether white is *criminally* responsible for the double homicide.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook