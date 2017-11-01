‘It Scares The Hell Out Of Me’; Another Person Attacked By Group Of Teens In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another brazen assault, and another mother left in awe. It’s a story that is only being shared with WJZ.

“These attacks, these assaults, someone is going to get killed,” said Kia Martin, whose daughter was attacked at the Inner Harbor on Halloween.

For the third time in just days, a group of teens strike yet again at the Inner Harbor.

This time, Kia Martin’s daughter is one of the victims.

“The group of teens surrounded my daughter and her friends,” she said. “My daughter was stomped, kicked, punched, thrown to the ground, beat with a baseball bat.”

Martin says her daughter and friends – students at Digital Harbor High – were pounced on near the science center on Halloween night. Forced to walk a mile to the hospital for help.

“She has three staples in her head, both of her hands are broken. I’m pissed. I’m pissed,” she said. “I just don’t understand why a group would want to go around and terrorize innocent people. My daughter walks that path to and from school every day and to think that this can happen, it scares the hell out of me.”

Just days ago, two families were bombarded by a group of the teens on the same night.

One attack left an 18-year-old hospitalized, the other left a family from New Jersey scarred for life.

“I can’t sleep at night, seeing what happen over and over again in my head, seeing my family attacked,” one victim said.

The victims are outraged that officers were no where to be found.

Police have said the Inner Harbor is already flooded with cops on a daily basis, but they can’t have officers on every corner.

“I’m certainly aware of those two assaults and our presence is very, very important, specifically at the Inner Harbor,” said Baltimore PD Commissioner Kevin Davis.

“Just absolutely disgusted by this behavior,” said councilman Eric Costello, who oversees the 11th district.

Costello says there has to be a more consistent presence of officers.

“This absolutely underscores the need for a larger police presence and it’s not just Inner Harbor, but neighborhoods throughout the entire city. The last thing we want is for someone to visit our city, have a bad experience, or even worse, get hurt and then be scared to come back,” he said.

Adding that the shortage of officers in the city is real.

“You heard the commissioner talk about how we’re at a shortage of about 500 police officers from where we were five years ago. That number is real,” Costello said.

while the assaults continue to put a black eye on Baltimore, some say demanding more from juvenile services and the court system is the only way to make progress.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook