Police Make Arrest In Connection With Halloween Robberies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have made an arrest in connection with several robberies by teens in Baltimore on Halloween night.

The arrest comes after groups of teens terrorized trick-or-treaters and used bats and boards to attack people in Baltimore on Halloween night.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, as it is still an active investigation, but say the person arrested has been charged with several of the robberies.

Police: Teens Stole Candy From Trick-Or-Treaters, Assaulted People With Bats

The crimes reportedly happened in Federal Hill, on Calvert St. near downtown, and on Spring Lake Way in north Baltimore, in the quiet residential Homeland neighborhood.

