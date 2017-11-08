Man Charged With Kidnapping PG Co. Woman Who Was Found Dead In NC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest has been made in the death of a 19-year-old Prince George’s County woman who was found dead in North Carolina.
Eric Brian Brown, a retired Navy veteran, faces kidnapping charges in connection with Ashanti Billie’s death. He is set to make a court appearance Wednesday
Billie went missing on September 18, and her body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, later in the month.
RELATED: Missing Prince George’s County Woman Found Dead In North Carolina
Her cell phone was found in a dumpster in Norfolk, while her car was found in the Ocean View area.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook