Violent Crime Continues To Scar Baltimore After Murder Of Police Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– So far this year, Baltimore is outpacing other cities like New York and Philadelphia when it comes to murders.

The neighborhood where a Baltimore police detective was shot and later died, is notorious for gun violence.

The Harlem Park area is often called a war zone, filled with drugs, shootings and murders; the reason why detective Sean Suiter was there in the first place.

“It’s the trenches, when we say it’s the trenches, we don’t mean that as a joke,” said a West Baltimore man. “I’ve been living around here for 14 years. Bennett Place has been indicted since before I lived around here.”

Months ago, two teens were killed there, including 15-year-old Jeffrey Quick.

“That hurt,” said one of Quick’s friends.

More than a dozen people have been gunned down there in recent years.

“It starts from up top before you can start pointing fingers and blaming others who live in the community here,” said West Baltimore resident Orlando Mayo.

2017 could end up being Baltimore’s deadliest period ever. The City already has more than 300 homicides.

The violence has hit communities often thought to be immune from heavy crime like Federal Hill and the Inner Harbor where there’s been vicious, random attacks.

“This is worse than Detroit in one way and even worse than Chicago,” a South Baltimore man said.

“They just don’t understand the pain, terror and hurt that they cause,” said Kia Martin, whose daughter was attacked at the Inner Harbor.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has faced heavy criticism.

“Anybody who thinks I don’t take this seriously or that this is not something alarming to me,”Pugh said. “I am deeply disturbed by the violence.”

The police commissioner has pointed at judges for repeat offenders constantly getting out.

“The reason why we know who they are, is because we lock them up again and again and again,” commissioner Kevin Davis said.

“We will continue this fight and we will continue until we win it,” Pugh said.

Mayor Pugh announced the shortage of officers in the City Wednesday. She said the hiring process has been sped up as much as possible but the City won’t feel the impact until next year.

