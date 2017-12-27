BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI has rejected the Baltimore Police Department’s request to take over the investigation into the murder of Detective Sean Suiter, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Det. Suiter was a 15-year veteran of the force. He was shot while on the job in Harlem Park on Nov. 15 and he died the next day. Officials later revealed he was set to testify against the alleged ring leader of a police corruption case, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins.

In a letter from FBI Assistant Director Stephen E. Richardson to Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis that was reviewed by The Sun, Richardson writes that there is no evidence to suggest Suiter’s death was “directly connected” to the corruption probe or any other federal case.

“For this reason, we believe it prudent for your office to continue as the lead in this investigation, with our current commitment to assist and support you fully, including providing FBI analytical, forensic, and investigative support,” he goes on to say in the letter.

Davis announced on Dec. 1 that he was asking the FBI to take over the investigation.

“The circumstances surrounding Detective Suiter’s killing are significantly complicated by the fact that he was to appear before a federal grand jury the following day,” Davis wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “I am growing increasingly uncomfortable that my homicide detectives do not know all of the facts known to the FBI or USAO that could, if revealed to us, assist in furthering this murder investigation.”

Davis said at a press conference that he did not believe Suiter was shot and killed because of the fact that he was set to appear in court.

