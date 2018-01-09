BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carjacked, thrown to the ground, and driven over with his own car.

The wife of a Baltimore County man who was attacked during a carjacking talks to WJZ about the vicious attack that now has four teens behind bars.

Right now, Baltimore County police are looking for two other teens still wanted in connection with the carjacking that left a man seriously injured.

RELATED: 4 Teens Arrested For Armed Carjacking

Police aren’t saying how they connected the dots, but we now know that a Comcast worker caught the entire incident on video.

The victim, identified as 69-year-old Jim Willinghan, is still recovering at Shock Trauma, but his wife says he will be moved to another facility to undergo six months of rehab for his broken pelvis.

Last Wednesday morning, Baltimore County police say six teens viciously carjacked, assaulted, and drove over Willinghan.

“I got a knock on the door that my husband had been carjacked and assaulted,” Willinghan’s wife said. “My husband was innocent. It shouldn’t have happened.”

The quiet January morning on Overlea Street shattered by a violent attack.

“I come running out, and he’s laying over there on the corner of the sidewalk,” she said.

His wife, who didn’t want to show her face, says Willinghan went outside to grab something out of their car when the group attacked him.

She says he suffered bruises on his back and other injuries.

The most serious was a broken pelvis, which happened when the teens drove over him before taking off.

“It’s going to be a slow-going process. My husband can’t walk right now, and he’s got a big bruise on his back, slight internal bleeding,” Willinghan’s wife said.

Neighbors call the attack senseless, and say they’re now on guard.

“It’s crazy. 15 and 16 year olds are supposed to be in school on a Wednesday at 10:30 in the morning,” neighbor Linda Knudsen said.

WJZ has learned that a Comcast worker recorded the entire incident and turned the video over to investigators.

On Monday, WJZ first told you when Baltimore County police arrested four teens in this case.

“They’re violent offenders, even though they’re juveniles, and they needed to be caught and taken off the streets,” said Jennifer Peach, with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police say when they found the teen suspects, they found Willinghan’s stolen car, along with two other stolen cars.

Even with the arrests, the neighborhood where the carjacking occurred still remains on edge as police search for the other two suspects in the case.

“Everybody is scared,” Knudsen said.

Willinghan’s wife says he will be at Shock Trauma for 10 more days, before being moved to another facility to start the rehab.

Click here if you would like to donate to Jim Willinghan’s GoFundMe.

Three of the teens arrested in this case are being charged as adults, for attempted murder, assault, carjacking, and other charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook