BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after parents expressed their outrage over classrooms that are still without heating, Governor Larry Hogan and Mayor Catherine Pugh are scheduled to meet with each on Wednesday other to speak about the issue.

On Tuesday, six schools kept their schools closed due to frozen pipes and broken heating systems. Last week, Baltimore City Schools were forced to close after near freezing temperatures were being felt inside classrooms. One of those six schools, Calverton Elementary School, will be closed on Wednesday. As an option for families, Easterwood Recreation Center will be open at 8 a.m..

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, officials tossed out their agenda after frustrations took over the room. Parents were able to discuss their concerns at the microphone.

“We can’t wait for you to tell us what’s going to happen further, because you don’t seem to have a level of urgency for our children,” said one parent.

Before the scheduled meeting between Governor Hogan and Mayor Pugh, the governor announced help in the form of $2.5 million dollars to get the heaters working. On January 5th, the governor said he was outraged and that he wants answers from school administrators. Mayor Pugh said in a statement that she applauded Hogan’s decision.

On January 22nd, there will be a town hall meeting at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School for parents to share their concerns with district leaders. There will also be an online process where parents can submit comments and complaints.

The cold weather has highlighted many problems with our school buildings. Come to a town hall on Jan 22 to share your concerns and get answers about building maintenance, snow day decisions, and next steps. pic.twitter.com/CDJYpvagJY — Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) January 9, 2018

