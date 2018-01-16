WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expanded To Include Most Of Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | School Delays 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore City Public Schools will close early Tuesday because of problems with their heating systems.

Lakewood Elementary School and City Springs Elementary/Middle School will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The school district has received widespread criticism for the frigid temperatures in their classrooms. Photos of children in huddled in coats and gloves in Baltimore schools have been widely shared on social media.

An online campaign has raised more than $80,000 for teachers to get heaters for their classrooms.

Parents vented their frustrations at a school board meeting that was held at the Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters last week.

