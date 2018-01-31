TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Police say a 12-year-old Dunbarton Middle School student pulled a knife on his 13-year-old classmate on a Baltimore County school bus Monday afternoon. Both students are being charged, according to officials.

The victim’s family says they moved to Baltimore County, specifically, to avoid incidents like this. The mom says her son was the one who was threatened yet he is now being suspended and possibly kicked out of school.

RELATED: Police: Middle School Student Pulled Knife On Classmate During School Bus Fight

“It is totally insane. I never thought I would deal with something like this,” said Ashanti Davis, the mother of the 13-year-old.

Davis and her husband say the boy, who is in the seventh grade, disarmed the student and deescalated the situation.

“It’s apparent, as a mother, you definitely don’t want anyone to say that a weapon has been pulled on your child,” she said.

The boys were separated but a fight later broke out leaving both juveniles to be arrested and charged.

“The 12-year-old was in possession of a knife and mase and had assaulted this 13-year-old,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson of the Baltimore County Police. “The 13-year-old he went after–tried to continue to fight with the 12-year-old while officers were there.”

Davis, who just moved from Tennessee says she chose the area because of reviews about the school system. She says instead, her boy was met with a knife. She claims no one from the school ever reached out to check on her son.

“No one said how is he. No one said ‘we are sorry.’ It literally was crickets.”

She says her boy was the one who had his life threatened yet he has now been suspended, with his future at the school in jeopardy.

Police say both students are facing assault charges. Baltimore county schools released a statement saying the notified parents immediately and the appropriate discipline has been taken.

Neither one of the students was stabbed or injured in the altercation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook