BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 3 a.m. Wednesday for most of central Maryland, including Baltimore. It will last through 8 a.m.
Light sleet and freezing rain is expected to create a coating of ice throughout the area.
“Much of the snow that was leading the way has now started to really lift to the north and the west of us, so we’re not going to see major snow accumulations,” according to WJZ’s Tim Williams.
“Between 10 and noon, we think that’s where we’ll get our most accumulation of some freezing rain,” says Marty Bass.
The precip is expected to turn to plain rain by mid-morning, he says.
