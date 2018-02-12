BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The latest ceasefire weekend in Baltimore ended with no homicides reported in the city for 72 hours. Three days.
Since then, the city has gone another week with no killings.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the current 10-day streak is the longest the city has gone with no murders since 2015, the year that Freddie Gray was fatally injured in police custody, which set off a trend of increased violent crime in the city.
The most recent victim this year was Jerrell Brice, a 27-year-old who was fatally shot on Feb. 1 at around 1:20 p.m. in East Baltimore and who police said died two days later. The ceasefire weekend began Feb. 2.
“I am losing my mind thrilled,” said Baltimore Ceasefire organizer Erricka Bridgeford told The Sun. ““It’s really exciting. Baltimore deserves this boost of love.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook