BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for leads to find a suspected MS-13 gang member wanted for a Frederick County murder.

The Frederick News-Post reports that police are looking for Oscar Armando Sorto-Romero, 19.

They say he’s the last of 6-suspects wanted in the death of Victor Antonio Turcios-Valle, 37.

According to authorities, the remains of Turcios-Valle were found in June 2017 in a shallow grave off Gambrill Park Rd. They were found by a hiker in the wooded area.

Officials believe Sorto-Romero may still be in Maryland but they say they cannot be sure because he is on the run. His last known address is in Silver Spring.

