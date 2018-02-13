BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s 12-day streak without a homicide ended Tuesday, with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man.
Police say the shooting happened just before 1:15 p.m., in the 3800 block of Elmley Ave.
The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.
