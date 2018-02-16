BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Black Panther” is hitting the big screen with both critical acclaim and big box office numbers, and some fans are saying it’s more than a movie, it’s a movement.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” has roared onto the big screen and movie theatres are packed with fans, including some who say the superhero film is a cultural movement.

At AMC Theaters in White Marsh, some fans were donning traditional African attire for the occasion.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to be expressive,” one moviegoer said.

A showing of pride many expected with buzz building and early ticket sales soaring.

Fandago says “Black Panther” has had the strongest advanced sales of any superhero movie it has tracked.

Forbes reports the film earned $25.2 million on its preview night.

For many, this is more than just about seeing a superhero on film, it’s a moment in time and history they want to be a part of.

“It’s a movement for us to have an all black Marvel superhero, we don’t see that very often,” Lakisha Beverly said.

The story follows a heroic king and his wealthy, futuristic African nation — a depiction of African culture that fans say is seldom seen on the big screen.

“Many movies you see, many people of color playing characters that are not too heroic per say and somewhat derogatory — but in this movie we are superheroes we are seen in a different light,” Janinne Vargas said.

Tickets have been selling out nationwide, including across Maryland.

Many say the film is unlike any other superhero film out there, delivering more than thrills but a positive message through it all.

“The world is so mean and cruel so we need as much positive energy as we can get,” one fan said.

