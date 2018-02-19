BALTIMORE (WJZ) — USA Today has named Baltimore the most dangerous city in the country following the city’s 342 homicides in 2017.

The paper looked at police department crime data that revealed Baltimore had the highest per capita murder rate in the nation with nearly 56 murders per 100,000 people — a record for the city. The rate outpaced New Orleans and Detroit, with a rate of 40 and 39 killings per 100,000 people, respectively.

Baltimore’s 342 total was an increase of 25 from 2016.

Baltimore — the most-populated city in Maryland with about 615,000 residents — had more homicides last year than Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York City.

Philadelphia, with 1.5 million people, tallied 317 killings; New York City, with 8.5 million residents, had 290 murders; and Los Angeles, a city of 4 million, recorded 286 homicides, according to USA Today.

Our news partner The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore has seen a decline in homicides so far this year. Through Feb. 18, 31 people had been killed, compared with 47 killed at the same time last year.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh fired Police Commissioner Kevin Davis last month and replaced him with department veteran Darryl De Sousa. The city’s police department says it has been more aggressive with stopping criminals, and since December, they’ve arrested more than 300 people for warrant and gun violations. The department says there has also been an increased focus on police visibility.

Baltimore went nearly two weeks without a homicide earlier this month. The 12-day murder-free streak, which began with a ceasefire weekend, was a milestone that hadn’t been seen in years.

The FBI is expected to publish its annual comprehensive crime report later this year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook