BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A college football player from Maryland who was left paralyzed after being shot at a New Year’s Eve party in Anne Arundel County has passed away.

University of Marshall head football coach John Doc Holliday tweeted out Thursday that Larry Aaron III has died.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed that he died from his injuries while at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Aaron, 19, was in Severn, when his parents say he was trying to shield his girlfriend after shots were fired inside a crowded home.

Rival high school basketball teams dedicated their game to him earlier this month.

Police are still searching for the person who shot Aaron.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the person who shot Aaron.

