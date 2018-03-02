BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homeowners who lose power during the wind storm may have to wait for the weather to calm before their power is restored.

If there are strong gusts of wind it will be difficult, if not impossible for our workers to go and make those fixes on the lines,” said BGE Spokesperson Jarrett Carter. “They have to be able to do it safely.”

As of 9 a.m. Friday morning over 16,000 of BGE’s customers are without power. The four counties with the most customers out are Prince George’s (4,730), Anne Arundel (3,767), Baltimore County (3,381), an Howard (2,292.)

RELATED: Power Outages, Falling Trees, And School Closings Due To High Winds

High wind gusts are being reported of 69 mph in certain parts of Maryland. The gusts will be the strongest around noon on Friday. The wind has a sustained force at 30-40 mph across the region but isolated wind gusts could reach 80 mph, particularly at higher elevations.

Power outages are occurring throughout the state. As of 8:00 a.m. the Maryland Emergency Management Agency reported 65,305 outages total.

Here's the Power Outage map update for 8AM. If you have experienced an outage, please report it to your utility company. #Noreaster #MdWx pic.twitter.com/wqHWLPISW3 — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) March 2, 2018

Multiple school districts closed due to the hazardous conditions. Baltimore City Schools, Baltimore County Schools, Calvert County Schools, Carroll County Schools, Charles County Schools, Frederick County Schools, Howard County Schools, Montgomery County Schools, and Prince George’s County Schools are all closed for the day.

RELATED: School Closings

The high winds are not expected to slow until some time Sunday afternoon; meaning customers could be without power through the weekend.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook