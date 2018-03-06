BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore students are marching to City Hall to protest gun violence in schools.

The protest started in front of Friends School Of Baltimore Tuesday morning, and stopped by Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Lab School.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh addressed the #GunsDownGradesUp student protest at City Hall, and said the city is organizing 60 free buses to send students to Washington D.C. for the March For Our Lives later this month.

END THE SILENCE, STOP GUN VIOLENCE: Hundreds of Baltimore students hit the streets demanding safer schools and better gun laws to prevent violent acts #WJZ @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/nfA8V2Oxo1 — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) March 6, 2018

