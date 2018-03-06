WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore students are marching to City Hall to protest gun violence in schools.

The protest started in front of Friends School Of Baltimore Tuesday morning, and stopped by Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Lab School.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh addressed the #GunsDownGradesUp student protest at City Hall, and said the city is organizing 60 free buses to send students to Washington D.C. for the March For Our Lives later this month.

