WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Jimi Patrick, Local TV, Loyola University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a Loyola University student found murdered on a Pennsylvania farm has filed a lawsuit.

The family of Jimi Patrick and the families of two other victims announced the wrongful death suit on Monday.

RELATED: Loyola University Holds Memorial Service For Murdered Student

Patrick and the other two victims’ bodies were found last July on a farm in Solebury, which was owned by Cosmo DiNardo’s parents.

The suit is against DiNardo, his parents, and his alleged accomplice, Sean Kratz.

It claims DiNardo’s parents neglected to safeguard their gun, while knowing their son had serious mental issues.

DiNardo and Kratz were charged in the murders.

Authorities say DiNardo admitted to killing the men and burying their bodies.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch