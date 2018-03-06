BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a Loyola University student found murdered on a Pennsylvania farm has filed a lawsuit.

The family of Jimi Patrick and the families of two other victims announced the wrongful death suit on Monday.

Patrick and the other two victims’ bodies were found last July on a farm in Solebury, which was owned by Cosmo DiNardo’s parents.

The suit is against DiNardo, his parents, and his alleged accomplice, Sean Kratz.

It claims DiNardo’s parents neglected to safeguard their gun, while knowing their son had serious mental issues.

DiNardo and Kratz were charged in the murders.

Authorities say DiNardo admitted to killing the men and burying their bodies.

