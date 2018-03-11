Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University is investigating a sexual assault that reportedly happened in February.

This is the second sexual assault report the university has received this week. On Friday, university officials received a report of a sexual assault at a fraternity.

The female student reported the sexual assault on Sunday.

According to a security alert from the university, the student said she was sexually assaulted by a male student on February 2, in the 3000 block of N. Charles St.

University officials have identified both people involved, and the investigation is continuing.

