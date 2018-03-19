BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After allegations of racist incidents at Chesapeake High School were reported last week, students were met with positivity Monday morning in the form of a “chalk walk.”

Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier told WJZ last week that a teacher accused of using the n-word in the presence of a student retired.

“Me and my wife received a call from Jordan on a school bus,” said Terry Keemer, Jordan’s father. “He sounded pretty upset and he said his teacher told him ‘I don’t trust you n—–people.'”

The outcome does not sit well with the Keemers, or others who say alleged racial incidents at Chesapeake High may launch investigations but answers are not revealed; like a recent social media posting threatening violence against African Americans.

RELATED: Anne Arundel Co. School At Center Of Racism Allegations

Some community members took matters into their own hands to help students feel more supported at the Pasadena school

“Lately there has been a lot of racial negativity and reports of bullying surrounding Chesapeake High School in Pasadena,” Robin Erickson told WJZ.

“In light of that, a group of parents got together Sunday evening and created a ‘chalk walk’ for students to see as they entered school on Monday morning. Students were greeted with messages of love, unity, positivity, inclusion and self affirmations.”

The messages were written in sidewalk chalk.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook