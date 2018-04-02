BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland has reached a settlement with the state Board of Public Works in the case against Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for his alleged Facebook censorship.

As part of the settlement, there will be a new social media policy for Gov. Hogan’s Facebook page and other social media pages.

RELATED: A Slap In The Face(book): Comments Deleted, Some Banned From Gov. Hogan’s Page

According to the ACLU, the new social media policy includes the following:

Mandates that the Governor will not discriminate based on viewpoint, and will permit all commentary on his Facebook page on any past topic he has covered;

Also calls for the creation of a second “Constituent Message Page” as an additional social media forum with and among users and the Governor about any topic related to governmental concerns – even topics Governor Hogan has not addressed in the past;

Creates a process to contest restriction of access to the Governor’s social media platforms.

Governs all of Governor Hogan’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Youtube.

There will also be a second Facebook page “dedicated to providing a public forum where constituents can raise a host of issues for the governor’s attention,” as well as an appeals process for those who feel they were wrongfully blocked, or had their comments improperly deleted.

RELATED: ACLU Suing Gov. Hogan Over Alleged Facebook Censorship

This settlement comes after the ACLU filed a lawsuit against Gov. Hogan that claimed comments were deleted and people were banned from posting on Governor Larry Hogan’s official Facebook page after posting comments critical of Hogan on his page.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook