BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have extended an initiative to allow kids 9 and younger to attend games for free throughout the season.

With “Kids Cheer Free,” adults who purchase a regularly-priced Upper Deck ticket can add up to two additional free tickets for children who fit the age requirements.

Tickets can be reserved online at orioles.com/kidsfree, at the Oriole Park Box Office, and at the Official Orioles Team Store at the York Galleria in York, Pa.

The initial Kids Cheer Free game schedule included 15 games through April 29.

The free tickets are subject to availability.

