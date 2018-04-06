BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have extended an initiative to allow kids 9 and younger to attend games for free throughout the season.

With “Kids Cheer Free,” adults who purchase a regularly-priced Upper Deck ticket can add up to two additional free tickets for children who fit the age requirements.

🚨 Kids Cheer Free tickets have been released for all remaining games this season! 🎟🎟 https://t.co/C7iLMS5hEJ 🎉 Our Kids Cheer Free initiative invites fans nine and younger to attend games at Oriole Park free of charge. pic.twitter.com/ADGcaMDUmt — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2018

Tickets can be reserved online at orioles.com/kidsfree, at the Oriole Park Box Office, and at the Official Orioles Team Store at the York Galleria in York, Pa.

The initial Kids Cheer Free game schedule included 15 games through April 29.

The free tickets are subject to availability.

