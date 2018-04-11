CROFTON, Md. (AP) — An Iraq war veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder has been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Forty-year-old Ryan Gregory Hollebon told the court Tuesday that he stabbed his girlfriend twice last March before blacking out. Twenty-eight-year-old Jhalandia Butler, who was also a veteran, was found dead with more than 50 stab wounds.

Hollebon says the two were addicted to opioids, and prosecutors say Hollebon had a history of domestic violence. The Capital Gazette reports says he was jolted back to reality by the sound of his barking dog and banging on the Maryland couple’s front door.

Judge Allison Asti says Hollebon’s 14-year-old son was also at the Crofton home during the attack. Asti recommended Hollebon also be treated at a maximum security mental health hospital.

