BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is co-hosting Wednesday’s HQ Trivia.

“HQ Trivia” is a game show that happens at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. everyday. It’s usually hosted by Scott Rogowsky, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

According to the trivia app’s twitter, Wednesday’s game will take place at a “special time in the afternoon.” A time that has not been released yet as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The game consists of 12 questions and players who answer all 12 correctly win a share of a cash prize. The questions themselves are of usually obscure and seemingly random information.

Before Wednesday the highest prize HQ Trivia ever offered was $250,000 but Wednesday’s prize will top that at $300,000.

HQ Trivia partners with Warner Bros. The company is also the studio releasing Johnson’s newest movie ‘Rampage.’ The film opens everywhere Friday, April 13.

