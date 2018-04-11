BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is co-hosting Wednesday’s HQ Trivia.

“HQ Trivia” is a game show that happens at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. everyday. It’s usually hosted by Scott Rogowsky, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

According to the trivia app’s twitter, Wednesday’s game will take place at a “special time in the afternoon.” A time that has not been released yet as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Note: this game will be at a special time in the afternoon (ET). Keep your phone close 🧠 — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) April 9, 2018

The game consists of 12 questions and players who answer all 12 correctly win a share of a cash prize. The questions themselves are of usually obscure and seemingly random information.

Before Wednesday the highest prize HQ Trivia ever offered was $250,000 but Wednesday’s prize will top that at $300,000.

Anticipation for tomorrow’s record breaking @hqtrivia game is insane. I’m giving away $300,000! Keep your phone close – I want you to win! Then drinks on you 🤙🏾🥃 https://t.co/CZDTsOEkfx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2018

HQ Trivia partners with Warner Bros. The company is also the studio releasing Johnson’s newest movie ‘Rampage.’ The film opens everywhere Friday, April 13.

