Filed Under:Baltimore, Body recovered, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police confirm that crews are working to recover a body from the water in Fells Point.

The Baltimore Police Department is on scene near the Broadway Pier, near Broadway and Thames St.

No further details about the body have been released at this time.

Nearly two weeks ago, Gokhan Donald Oztas eluded officers by jumping into the Inner Harbor water and swimming away.

Oztas has not been located since jumping into the water.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch