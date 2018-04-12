BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police confirm that crews are working to recover a body from the water in Fells Point.

The Baltimore Police Department is on scene near the Broadway Pier, near Broadway and Thames St.

No further details about the body have been released at this time.

Nearly two weeks ago, Gokhan Donald Oztas eluded officers by jumping into the Inner Harbor water and swimming away.

Oztas has not been located since jumping into the water.

