By Rick Ritter
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Road Rage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say two women are lucky to be alive after a pair of road rage incidents occurred just hours apart in Anne Arundel County over the weekend.

A disturbing video has gone viral of a road rage incident that turned into an assault as the victim captures the  terrifying ordeal on camera.

Police say the incident ignited along Ritchie Highway in Arnold when the victim stops at a red light and a man gets out of his car.

The woman is followed to her neighborhood where the altercation explodes. Ethan Jones, 49, was eventually taken into custody, but police are still looking for Amanda Smith, 47.

Later on Sunday, another woman is cut off by a black Dodge along route 100. police say Timothy Patrick McGarrahan points A .9mm Ruger handgun at the victim before speeding off.

McGarrahan later turns himself in.

“Unfortunately, it has become a rising trend all across the United States. With everyone having cell phones, there are so many different distractions,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Lt. Ryan Frashure.

Two cases of road rage just hours apart — two incidents that could have easily been deadly.

“Who’s to say? You never know who’s in that car next to you. There’s a lot of crazy people in this world. That’s why the safe bet is just call 911,” Frashure said.

The suspects in both cases will be charged with assault, police say.

If you find yourself in this situation, police urge people to take down the license plate number, do not record on your cell phone and immediately call 911.

