BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two brothers in connection with a double homicide following a drug deal gone wrong inside a Towson apartment last week.

Norwood Thomas Johnson Jr., 29, and Nyghee Nicholas Johnson, 21, have both been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Stanley B. Brunson, Jr. and Shameek Davone Joyner.

Police began investigating after the bodies of Brunson Jr. and Joyner were found by a maintenance man who went into the inside a fifth floor apartment on Lambourne Rd. the morning of April 9.

Following their investigation, officers found that Brunson Jr. and Joyner went to the apartment to meet with the Johnson brothers for a drug deal. A resident at the apartment had reportedly set up the meeting.

Police are still not sure what led up to the murders of Brunson Jr. and Joyner, but both victims had gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The Johnson brothers were arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. They are both being held on no bail status.

During their investigation, police were also able to arrest Dwight Dakarai Jones,42, on drug and weapons charges.

