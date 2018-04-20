BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County School Superintendent Dallas Dance is due in court Friday for sentencing.

Dance pleaded guilty in March to four counts of perjury for failing to disclose nearly $147,000 he earned from part-time consulting jobs. The discrepancies are on his 2012, 2013, and 2015 Financial Disclosure Statements that were filed under oath. He was indicted in January.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of five years and want Dance to serve at least a year and a half behind bars.

Dance is expected to ask the judge for probation instead of jail time. According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, 69 of his friends, family members, and professional colleagues have written to the judge asking for leniency in his sentencing.

