BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Ravens have drafted two Sooners in the third round: Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Mark Andrews.

Brown, who was selected 83rd after the Ravens traded down twice Friday night, comes from a football family. His father, Orlando “Zeus” Brown Sr., played for the Ravens for a total of six seasons.

Andrews was drafted with the 86th pick.

If the first round taught us anything, it’s that nothing can be taken for granted when Ozzie Newsome is calling the shots in the draft room.

On Thursday night, Newsome twice traded back before picking South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst at No. 25.

Then Newsome jumped back into the fray after it seemed the Ravens were done. He swapped his second-round pick, a fourth-rounder and a 2019 second-round pick to the Eagles to get No. 32, which garnered Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Now, the Ravens hope to garner success with the third-round picks.

Having added a much-needed tight end and his quarterback of the future, Newsome and the Ravens can focus on addressing some of their other needs.

A right tackle, a center, a wide receiver and a pass-rushing defensive end are among the priorities.

“We got some really good opportunities,” said assistant general manager Eric DeCosta, who will take over for Newsome in 2019. “We’re in good shape.”

