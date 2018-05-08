BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The funeral and public viewing has been announced for the 17-year-old Baltimore City College High School student who was killed in the last weekend.

Ray Glasgow III, a junior and two-sport athlete, died after he and another man were shot in southeast Baltimore.

The public viewing for Glasgow will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 11, at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home, located at 4905 York Rd. in Baltimore.

The day after the public viewing, a wake will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at Perfecting Prayer & Praise Ministries, 7610 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., in Glen Burnie.

A vigil for Glasgow was held Monday at City Springs Elementary/Middle School.

Football and lacrosse teammates of Glasgow said he had dreams of playing college lacrosse and was a brother and friend to many.

Other high school classmates say they’ll remember Glasgow’s smile, the way he’d walk down the hall with his lacrosse stick, and how he made them laugh.

