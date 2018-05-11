Passing Of Baltimore Co. Exec.:  Friends, Colleagues Prepare To Say Goodbye To Kevin Kamenetz | Road Closures | Traffic
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the 16-year-old who was fatally shot earlier this week. The teen’s murder marked the 100th in Baltimore this year.

Jordan Deshields was shot just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, near a basketball court at the Mary Rodman Recreation Center in the southwest part of the city.

During their investigation, police say a handgun and drugs were found on the victim. Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa said the teen had a .380 in his pocket.

Deshields was the second Baltimore teenager to be murdered in less than a week.

Ray Glasgow III was a distinguished student-athlete at Baltimore City College High School.

Glasgow and friends were sitting in a parked car along Eden St. on May 5, when a gunman pulled up and opened fire, killing Glasgow and injuring his friend.

Police say 17-year-old Glasgow, who was killed on Saturday, was not the intended target, and they are still looking for his killers, along with a white, 2-door Nissan Altima connected to the case.

