BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh owned her decision of appointing Darryl De Sousa as the city’s police commissioner, despite the circumstances around his resignation.

In her weekly press conference, Pugh took questions from the media on De Sousa’s resignation Tuesday after he was charged with failure to file taxes on May 10.

“I own the selection of Darryl De Sousa for Baltimore City,” Pugh said, “but I don’t control people’s personal lives. We will ask those questions going forward.”

Pugh said although De Sousa was vetted, the current form doesn’t have questions about taxes.

She credited De Sousa for the reduction of the city’s violent crimes and applauded his work ethic and “ability to implement.”

“We want to make sure the next candidate for this position is well scrutinized,” Pugh said, adding that they have reviewed their vetting process and are adding additional questions.

De Sousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, moved into the role following the firing of former commissioner Kevin Davis in January.

Now 76 days after taking the job, De Sousa has resigned.

The search for a new Baltimore Police commissioner is underway and Pugh has said the search will be nationwide.

Gary Tuggle has been appointed as acting commissioner, but Pugh says a national search has begun to find the new police commissioner.

