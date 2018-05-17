Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Preakness weekend in Maryland and there’s also this little thing called The Royal Wedding happening across the pond.
Here’s some ideas for what you can do in the state — especially on Sunday when the sun should be out again.
MORE: Royal Wedding News
Click on the links for more information, locations, times and tickets.
ALL WEEKEND:
- Audubon’s Spring Baltimore Birding Weekend
- Calvert Artists’ Guild May Awards Art Show
- Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival
- Hacking History
- Secret Garden Tour & Garden Mart – Havre de Grace
- Sts. Peter & Paul Greek Festival
- Tidewater Players present – 1776
- Wine in the Woods – Symphony Woods
SATURDAY:
- Preakness
- Beer Bacon Music Festival
- CASA’s Spring Soiree at Shipshead Farm
- Color Me Spring Festival
- Comedy Night: Alex Scott and Friends
- Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, LANCO
- Gaithersburg Book Festival
- Movie On The Beach – Coco
- Summer Rosé Tasting
- Towson University Media Arts Festival Awards Screening
- Waterfront Art Festival
RELATED: Maryland Has An Entire Festival For Bacon Lovers
SUNDAY:
- Arbutus Arts Festival
- BoDeans
- Maryland Party for Life
- MusicFest – Perryville
- National Maritime Day Celebration
- NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Quarterfinals
- Strawberry Festival – Chaptico
- Strides Against Skin Cancer 5K/10K
- Ubuntu Festival – Experience Southern Africa
A list of more events can be found here.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook