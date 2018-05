BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Law enforcement agencies from across the state are sending their thoughts and prayers to the Baltimore County Police Department after one of their officers was fatally wounded Monday afternoon.

We stand in support of @BACOPoliceFire as they deal with the death of their officer who lost her life in the line-of-duty and search for those responsible. pic.twitter.com/1GPJssGlQU — MD State Police (@MDSP) May 21, 2018

Our thoughts are with @BACOPoliceFire and the family of the fallen officer, killed in the line of duty today. pic.twitter.com/tROPS0gBDR — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) May 21, 2018

Our heartfelt sympathy to the family, officers, and community of the fallen @BACOPoliceFire Officer who lost her life in the performance of her duties today. May she Rest In Peace. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 21, 2018

We mourn with our brothers and sisters @BACOPoliceFire Your loss is our loss. pic.twitter.com/KL3KBqgotV — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) May 21, 2018

Our thoughts are with our @BACOPoliceFire brothers & sisters & loved ones of their fallen Officer after she was killed in the line of duty today.@ATFBaltimore Agents are on scene to assist #BCoPD with the ongoing incident & we ask you follow @BACOPoliceFire for official updates. pic.twitter.com/yX9Lvn9Mhb — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) May 21, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with our extended blue family in Baltimore County as the mourn the loss of their own. pic.twitter.com/mOwC1VqQL1 — Emergency Services (@CecilCountyDES) May 21, 2018

