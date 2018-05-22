BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police confirm a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the death of a police officer Monday.

Police continue to search for three other suspects. The identity of the suspect found has not yet been released but court documents show he is from Gilmore Homes in West Baltimore.

Police confirm 16yr old male was arrested yesterday shortly after death of #BCoPD officer. Suspect awaiting bail hearing. Name and charges will be released after hearing. More details to follow throughout the day. Three suspects continue to be sought.^SV — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 22, 2018

The officer was killed in Perry Hall Monday afternoon during a traffic stop.

Police said this incident happened in a residential neighborhood near Belair and Klausmier Roads after the officer responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the unit-block of Linwen Way. Police now believe the officer stumbled upon a burglary in progress.

The female officer, who would have been a 4-year veteran in July, was injured by the suspect just after 2 p.m. and was taken to nearby Medstar Franklin Square hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

