PERRY HALL, Md (WJZ) — The husband of the Baltimore County police officer killed Monday called into a Baltimore radio show Tuesday morning to grieve.

Tim Caprio called into 105.7 The Fan’s Big Bad Morning Show with Ed Norris and Rob Long to talk about losing his wife, 29-year-old Amy Caprio, in the line of duty.

“I’m just still grieving. I don’t know, I just feel like talking about it is definitely better than not,” Tim Caprio said to Ed Norris, a former Baltimore police commissioner.

Amy, who was just shy of being 4-year veteran of the force, was fatally injured after responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in Perry Hall, Maryland.

Norris shared condolences with him and told him to call them anytime.

“Actually she was running late, her alarm didn’t go off and I actually woke her up to go to work,” Tim added. “so, you know… I don’t know. And then I get a call… the officer stops by at work and is like ‘Tim come to the hospital right away.’”

Four people are in custody in relation to the officer’s death — one of whom is a 16-year-old boy who was charged with first-degree murder in Caprio’s death.